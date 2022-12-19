DJ TRON: Happy Holidays for the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 Winners
TRON: Happy Holidays for the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 Winners 19-Dec-2022
Happy Holidays for the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 Winners
Geneva, Switzerland | December 16, 2022 04:45 AM Eastern Standard Time
The winners of Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 got an early holiday gift this Friday. The recipients of each of the 107 prizes being distributed for this season's HackaTRON were announced. There were 1185 participants who formed 272 teams that submitted projects in one of six tracks: Web3, DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Ecosystem, and TRON Academy.
Season 3 submissions began on September 20 and ended on November 14. The judging period lasted from November 29 to December 12. In addition, a second group was chosen by Hackathon participants who were active in the TRON DAO Forum. That voting period lasted from November 29 to December 4. Then, the winners of both groups were announced on December 16.
The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 winners selected by our judges are:
Web3
1st Prize (60K): OpenATM
2nd Prize (50K): Journey by Tron Magicians
3rd Prize (40K): Hextopus
4th Prize (30K): JustPush by Team Push
5th Prize (20K): Falt by Renaissance Labs
DeFi
1st Prize (60K): Meson-To by Meson Team
2nd Prize (50K): Bunny Notes by StrawberryChocolateFudge
3rd Prize (40K): Inheritokens by Team Tokinhers
4th Prize (30K): Elk-Finance by Team Elk
5th Prize (20K): goStables by goStables Team
NFT
1st Prize (60K): Lazara
2nd Prize (50K): The TREE Token by The TREE Foundation
3rd Prize (40K): Artbeat by 4thfloor
4th Prize (30K): Fractron
5th Prize (20K): Metastore by Void
GameFi
1st Prize (60K): Galaxy Throne
2nd Prize (50K): TuruVerse by TuruGlobal
3rd Prize (40K): Trxmini.games
4th Prize (30K): Zombieland by Team Zombie
5th Prize (20K): Mushroom by 0xCatbox
The Ecosystem Track was split into two categories - technical and creative. Ten total Ecosystem winners were selected with five from each category and the same prize structure for both.
Ecosystem (Technical)
1st Prize (15K): WaveData
2nd Prize (12.5K): Tronql
3rd Prize (10K): Paylock
4th Prize (7.5K): GETO.Finance
5th Prize (5K): Interpool by Irruption Lab
Ecosystem (Creative)
1st Prize (15K): B4B.World
2nd Prize (12.5K): Road Incident Predictor
3rd Prize (10K): MetaVote Poll by Raph Strategy
4th Prize (7.5K): Xeat by BatamPride
5th Prize (5K): Nature Foretold
All projects whose team members participated in the TRON DAO Forum were eligible to vote in the peer evaluated selection of winners. The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 winners selected by the TRON DAO Forum are:
Web3
1st Prize (10K): TronHub by TronNinjas
2nd Prize (9K): dCloud by cctechmx
3rd Prize (8K): Oracula
4th Prize (7K): TsTron by Sterliakov
5th Prize (6K): Web3-scheduler by tokeniz
DeFi
1st Prize (10K): T-Boost by USTX
2nd Prize (9K): Synergy by based.builders
3rd Prize (8K): Inheritokens by Team Tokinhers
4th Prize (7K): Garble.Money by GoblinLab
5th Prize (6K): TRON unlimited Oracle by RedStone
NFT
1st Prize (10K): Fuzzy Ocean
2nd Prize (9K): Fractron
3rd Prize (8K): Lazara
4th Prize (7K): TBlocks
5th Prize (6K): PalmT by JustRug
GameFi
1st Prize (10K): Turuverse by TuruGlobal
2nd Prize (9K): Trxmini.games
3rd Prize (8K): Zombieland by Team Zombie
4th Prize (7K): Mushroom by OxCatBox
5th Prize (6K): Galaxy Throne
Ecosystem
1st Prize (10K): InterPool by Irruption Lab
2nd Prize (9K): NatureForetold
3rd Prize (8K): MetaVotePoll by Raph Strategy
4th Prize (7K): Snake Bite by Team Hero
5th Prize (6K): Shatranj by Web23
The TRON Academy Track was new this season and involved a face-to-face competition called the "Hacker House." That portion of the Season 3 HackaTRON was held in person on the campus of Harvard University during the weekend of November 12-13, 2022. Two categories of winners were selected - technical and non-technical. The winners were:
TRON Academy Technical
1st Prize (15K): Pneumatic
2nd Prize (10K): Keystream
3rd Prize (9K): DeForms
4th Prize (8K): GroupBy
5th Prize (7K): Dazzle
1st Runner Up (5K): Groot Club
2nd Runner Up (5K): Level
3rd Runner Up (5K): ECO
Honorable Mention (500): PLedger
Honorable Mention (500): Bountiful
Honorable Mention (500): Fawna
Honorable Mention (500): CRUD
Honorable Mention (500): EduBloc
Honorable Mention (500): EcoRypto
Honorable Mention (500): FoodPrint
Honorable Mention (500): JustPass
Honorable Mention (500): TicketTRON
Honorable Mention (500): Tronify
TRON Academy Non-Technical
1st Prize (2K): LSP (Tron: Legacy)
2nd Prize (1K): SuperSets
3rd Prize (500): Arcus
1st Runner Up (250): DeTrove
2nd Runner Up (250): Axies
3rd Runner Up (250): BWS
4th Runner Up (250): Autonoma
5th Runner Up (250): Imperia
6th Runner Up (250): Compute Allocation
TRON Academy Community Forum Winners
1st Prize (5K): Tronify
2nd Prize (4K): Project PLedger by Muffin
3rd Prize (3K): VooDoo Finance by Elvolution
4th Prize (2K): GreenDAO
5th Prize (1K): StackChain by Team Chain
There were three additional bonus prizes given for Season 3:
-- The Devpost Community Prize of USD1,000, which was determined by popular choice voting on Devpost byDevpost community members.? WINNER: Elk Finance
-- The Project Engagement Prize of USD5,000, which was determined by the TRON DAO team based on how well aproject engaged on the TRON DAO Forum.? WINNER: TRONJoy
-- The Community Contributor Prize of USD5,000, which was determined by the TRON DAO team based on anindividual's valuable contributions during the hackathon. This prize was distributed in USD500 increments to tenindividuals who did not win another prize.? WINNERS: antonio, constantinpricope201, Deba215, Fabsltsa, H_P, Hirangi, Nana66419, Prince-Onscolo,Simon, strxfinance
On December 20th 2022, TRON DAO leaders will hold their monthly Community Call and this month's focus is the Hackathon and its winners. It's a chance to congratulate all of the winners for their hard work and innovative ideas, which made this season's HackaTRON one the best yet. "From cutting-edge solutions to real-world applications, the projects developed during this Hackathon demonstrated the true potential of blockchain technology," one TRON DAO team member noted.
TRON DAO strives to empower blockchain projects in alignment with its vision of building a decentralized web. The TRON Grand Hackathon is one essential approach toward that goal.
CONGRATULATIONS to the winners of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3! Many thanks to all of the participants, judges, and sponsors who made Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 such a huge success. We can't wait to see the innovations developed in the 2023 Hackathon.
Stay in the know about the upcoming TRON Grand Hackathon Season 4 in 2023 by following the official social media outlets of TRON DAO on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Discord, Reddit, and GitHub. Be sure to subscribe to the Around the Block Podcast for insightful interviews and informative content.
About TRON DAO
TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.
Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of December 2022, it has over 129 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 4.4 billion total transactions, and over USD9.7 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. In May 2022, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry - TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON's official entry into decentralized stablecoins. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which is the first time a major public blockchain partnering with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.
TRONNetwork | TRONDAO
Contact Details
Hayward Wong
press.hackathon@trondao.org
