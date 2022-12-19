Anzeige
19.12.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of AINMT ASA from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (682/22)

AINMT ASA has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in AINMT ASA from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. 

Short name:   AINMTo   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   NO0010734742
----------------------------
Order book ID: 173829   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden will be
December 19, 2022. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
