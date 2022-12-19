Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bonds issued by Idun Industrier AB (publ) (516/22)

Idun Industrier AB (publ) has applied to have its bonds delisted from STO FN Bond Market Institutional. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bonds. Short name: IDUN ISIN: SE0013381662 Trading code: IDUN_2 The last day of trading will be on December 20, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80. or iss@nasdaq.com.