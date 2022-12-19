Anzeige
Montag, 19.12.2022
WKN: A2QR3J ISIN: SE0013512464 Ticker-Symbol: 1W6 
Frankfurt
19.12.22
17:15 Uhr
18,740 Euro
-0,240
-1,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDUN INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDUN INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2022 | 16:58
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bonds issued by Idun Industrier AB (publ) (516/22)

Idun Industrier AB (publ) has applied to have its bonds delisted from STO FN
Bond Market Institutional. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
bonds. 

Short name:  IDUN    
ISIN:     SE0013381662
Trading code: IDUN_2   

The last day of trading will be on December 20, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80. or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
