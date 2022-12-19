The "Top 2000 Industrial Companies in Germany List of the Largest Industrial Companies" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This list covers all sectors of the German industry, from traditional mechanical engineering to chemical companies.
Our list contains detailed sales figures for 2015-2018, based on the annual reports published in the financial statements. Through our industry list you can acquire new customers, win partners and conduct market analyses. The practical Excel format also makes it easy to transfer the list to your CRM system (if desired).
The largest industrial companies in Germany included in the list are active in the following areas:
- Electrical industry (see: list of the largest companies in the electrical industry), e.g. Infineon Technologies, Busch-Jaeger Elektro GmbH
- Automotive supply industry (see: list of the largest automotive suppliers), e.g. Robert Bosch GmbH, Webasto SE
- Medical technology (see: list of the largest medical technology companies), e.g. Siemens Healthineers AG, KARL STORZ SE Co. KG
- Mechanical engineering (see: list of the largest mechanical engineering companies), e.g. Krones AG, GEA Group AG
- Construction supply industry (see: list of the largest construction supply companies), e.g. HeidelbergCement AG, Gira Giersiepen GmbH Co. KG
- Vehicle manufacturer, e.g. Daimler AG
- Optics, e.g. Carl Zeiss AG
- Glass and ceramics, e.g. Schott AG
- Tool manufacturer, e.g. Leistritz AG
This information is included in the database
- Company name
- General contact information (address, e-mail address, telephone number, URL)
- Names of the executives
- Revenue figures for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 and number of employees (taken from the annual and consolidated financial statements)
- Field of activity
