Montag, 19.12.2022
Breaking News
WKN: 934623 ISIN: US59156R1086 Ticker-Symbol: MWZ 
Tradegate
16.12.22
13:44 Uhr
66,78 Euro
-0,69
-1,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2022 | 17:26
102 Leser
MetLife, Inc.: Why I Work at MetLife: April Hawkins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / April's continually inspired by our employees' empathy and the work we do to make a difference in underserved communities around the world. At MetLife, it's AllTogetherPossible

*Working at MetLife*
At MetLife, when all of us come together, even more is possible. At the heart of our culture lies a passion for people, where we value all perspectives and voices, and everyone has access to what they need to succeed. When you grow, we all do. When you improve, so do we. When you're the best, we are, too. As part of MetLife's team, you're building on a 150+ year history, helping to map out the next century, protecting people's finances and their loved ones. That's why we stand firmly behind you with support, development, benefits, flexibility, and a whole lot of cheering. Because when you reach your potential, you help the world reach theirs.

*Our Commitment to Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion*
We are building a purpose-driven and inclusive culture that energizes employees to make a difference. MetLife's diversity of people commitment ensures our employees are empowered, thriving, and feel like they belong. These efforts begin with our purpose - Always with you, building a more confident future. As a purpose-driven company, we are strengthening our resolve to help build a workforce and society that protects all people, values all voices, and creates economic growth and opportunity for all. We believe in possibilities, making progress together starting with our people.

To learn more, visit here

Join MetLife and let's find out what we can build together.

Learn more about working at MetLife and our open roles by visiting Jobs at MetLife

Interested in experiencing our purpose-driven culture firsthand? View our
open roles at https://jobs.metlife.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.
Website: https://www.metlife.com/metlife-foundation/index.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732373/Why-I-Work-at-MetLife-April-Hawkins

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
