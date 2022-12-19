Regulatory News:

On December 20, 2022, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) completed the sale of the Marseille Sainte-Anne and Marseille Croix-Rouge shopping centers to a private investor, for a combined total of Euro 10.1 million including transfer taxes, in line with their June 30, 2022 appraisal values.

These two local retail sites, representing a combined area of 2,700 sq.m, include a total of 25 stores and are anchored with food stores operated by the Casino group under the Casino Supermarché and Hyper Casino banners. These food stores were not owned by Mercialys and are not part of the scope for this transaction.

Mercialys is continuing to move forward with its asset rotation policy, divesting shopping centers with a limited size across its portfolio and on which it has carried out extensive work to extract their rental reversion potential.

Mercialys still has a very strong presence in the Marseille region with major sites, such as the La Valentine shopping center in Marseille, the Barnéoud center in Plan de Campagne and the Jas-de-Bouffan center in Aix-en-Provence.

On this operation, Mercialys was supported by the notary's office LBMB. Chapter One Capital and ROPCO also acted as advisors on the transaction.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2022, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,130 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022.

