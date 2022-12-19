DJ First VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference 2022 Amplifies Community Connectivity

Led by Blockchain@USC, the inaugural event attracted broad participation while facilitating a range of expert discussions, live panels, and one-on-one networking.

NEWS RELEASE BY BLOCKCHAIN@USC

Los Angeles, CA | December 19, 2022 10:11 AM Eastern Standard Time

With more than 1,200 participants and dozens of sponsors and partners, the two-day summit of the inaugural 2022 VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference was a resounding success.

Blockchain@USC coordinated with the USC Marshall School of Business and VanEck to foster communication and alliances through insightful programming and speakers, helping forge connections between the regional blockchain community and USC students. Hosted November 10th and 11th at the University of Southern California campus, the VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference featured many events, including expert panels, demonstrations, workshops, and networking meetups.

The packed event served as a launchpad for Web3 founders, entrepreneurs, developers, investors, researchers, and students to come together and share learning experiences. Web3 builders and entrepreneurs behind leading protocols, products, and marketing partook in the event. Apart from the informative and educational sessions, the conference promoted one-on-one engagement opportunities for participants designed to expand their networks via social events.

Sponsored by renowned firms, including Aptos, Arbitrum, Messari, BNB Chain, NGC Ventures, Chainlink, MarketAcross, Ava Labs, and ZhenFund, the inaugural event featured keynote speeches, presentations, and demonstrations related to current blockchain technology and Web3, blockchain's multichain future, NFTs, digital ownership, the metaverse, entrepreneurship, stablecoins, investing, and onboarding the next million Web3 users.

Panels and fireside chats featured Web3 leaders from Ark Invest, BNB Chain, Ava Labs, Solana Ventures, Arca, Pantera Capital, Frax Finance, Pentagon, Goldfinch, VanEck, Dragonfly, Proof of Learn, Makers Fund, DeviantArt, Ethernity Chain, Autograph, MarketAcross, ChapterOne, Blockchain Capital, Hashed, Republic Crypto, Shima Capital, EthSign, and Draper Associates.

"The turnout at the event was astounding. We faced a tough challenge of supporting blockchain developers and enthusiasts of all knowledge levels, but we were able to accomplish this through an abundance of programming and support networks. On behalf of the University of Southern California, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in helping the Southern California Blockchain Conference set a new benchmark for the regional community," notes Richard Zhang, President of Blockchain@USC who also moderated the "University Blockchain Development and Communities" panel during the conference, "The Web3 space is still maturing, and events like this offer a captivating platform for global entrepreneurs and leaders to learn, improve, and connect. I am confident that more genuine efforts like this to further cooperation between industry professionals will results in developing real technologies that better the world."

About Blockchain@USC

Founded in 2018, Blockchain@USC is the leading university blockchain organization in Southern California that cultivates and develops surrounding blockchain communities. The organization promotes blockchain technology through education, research, on-chain governance, content, community events, and more.. In collaboration with prominent blockchain organizations and companies, Blockchain@USC encourages Web3 learning and development through its initiatives while using its platform to connect enterprising community members with the budding blockchain industry.

