In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 12 to December 16, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
12/12/2022
540,421
56.217294
30,381,006.24
XPAR
12/12/2022
190,000
56.231635
10,684,010.65
CEUX
12/12/2022
40,000
56.219563
2,248,782.52
TQEX
12/12/2022
30,000
56.205992
1,686,179.76
AQEU
13/12/2022
591,160
57.855918
34,202,104.48
XPAR
13/12/2022
195,000
57.871778
11,284,996.71
CEUX
13/12/2022
39,000
57.854893
2,256,340.83
TQEX
13/12/2022
39,000
57.859040
2,256,502.56
AQEU
14/12/2022
508,480
58.109673
29,547,606.53
XPAR
14/12/2022
330,000
58.007729
19,142,550.57
CEUX
14/12/2022
125,000
58.009664
7,251,208.00
TQEX
14/12/2022
70,000
57.980007
4,058,600.49
AQEU
15/12/2022
675,786
57.085672
38,577,697.94
XPAR
15/12/2022
250,000
57.124309
14,281,077.25
CEUX
15/12/2022
75,000
57.136931
4,285,269.83
TQEX
15/12/2022
50,000
57.118221
2,855,911.05
AQEU
16/12/2022
624,766
56.137075
35,072,535.80
XPAR
16/12/2022
370,000
55.906267
20,685,318.79
CEUX
16/12/2022
115,000
56.002172
6,440,249.78
TQEX
16/12/2022
50,000
56.037079
2,801,853.95
AQEU
Total
4,908,613
57.042550
279,999,803.72
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
