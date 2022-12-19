Discovery Education Services Honored With Multiple THE Journal New Product Awards

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Discovery Education has been honored with multiple THE Journal 2022 New Product Awards. These awards, from a leading education media brand, honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

THE Journal is dedicated to informing and educating K-12 senior-level district and school administrators, technologists, and tech-savvy educators within districts, schools, and classrooms to improve and advance the learning process through the use of technology. The Education Group of 1105 Media, THE Journal's parent company, launched the awards program in 2020 to recognize leading product and service providers in the education sector. As learning technology becomes increasingly important, the 2022 awards program drew the most impressive group of submissions to date. In the 2022 THE Journal New Product Awards, Discovery Education was honored in the following categories:

Discovery Education's K-12 Learning Platform - Platinum for Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool. Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform connects educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources. Providing educators an enhanced learning platform, the Discovery Education platform facilitates engaging, daily instruction in any learning environment. The flexible K-12 learning platform is designed to work within school systems' existing infrastructure and workflows and provides safe, secure, and simple access methods for educators and students.

STEM Careers Coalition - Platinum for STEM/STEAM Program. Representing a range of industry sectors, the STEM Careers Coalition is preparing 10 million students for the future of work by 2025 by providing equitable access to digital content and experiences that engage students in instruction, build foundational STEM knowledge, and develop the critical skills students need for college and career success.

DoodleMath - Gold for Math Program. DoodleMath is an interactive math app for ages 4-14 that joined the family of Discovery Education services in 2022. Designed to be used for just 10 minutes a day, it is proven to double a child's rate of progression in math. DoodleMath uses the latest advances in learning and motivational psychology to scaffold learning, raise attainment, and boost confidence in math.

Mystery Science - Gold for Science Program. Mystery Science, which joined the family of Discovery Education services in 2020, provides K-5 educators simple-to-use, open-and-go, hands-on lessons that inspire students to love science. Each lesson begins by posing a question commonly asked by young students, followed by a series of brief videos and prompts to guide class discussion. The lesson concludes with a hands-on activity designed to bring learning to life.

Pivot Interactives - Gold for Science Program. Pivot Interactives, which joined the family of Discovery Education services in 2022, develops dynamic cloud-based activities that actively engage students in the authentic exploration of real scientific phenomena across Biology, Earth & Space Science, Chemistry, Environmental Science, and Physics.

"This year's New Product Awards highlight the vital role that technology plays across all aspects of K-12 education. We are pleased to recognize the winners for their contribution to the edtech ecosystem that is moving schools forward, enhancing teaching and learning, and supporting students, teachers and administrators alike," said David Nagel, editor-in-chief of THE Journal.

"Discovery Education is proud to be recognized by the THE Journal 2022 New Product Awards, and is thankful to the judges for their commitment to carefully reviewing all the entries in this year's competition," said Scott Kinney, Discovery Education's Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition inspires the Discovery Education team to continue creating innovative services supporting each students' continued academic growth and development."

Learn more about the THE Journal 2022 New Product Awards and the other winners here.

Learn more about the THE Journal 2022 New Product Awards and the other winners here.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

