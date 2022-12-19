Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022
PR Newswire
19.12.2022
Grazitti Interactive Unveils Global Salesforce Predictions 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive, a digital services provider, is thrilled to unveil Global Salesforce Predictions 2023. Featuring a 6-part repertoire, these predictions will provide a comprehensive view of how Salesforce will reshape businesses in 2023 and beyond.

Grazitti_Interactive_Logo

"Salesforce has been stealing the thunder in the CRM space for over decades now. Its innovative solutions and out-of-the-box features are like the magic wand for businesses that help them speed up their processes across every vertical. And to build a stronger foundation for businesses in the upcoming year, we are delighted to present Global Salesforce Predictions 2023. This will give you insights to make your business agile and future-ready for the modern work culture," said Atul Sharma, Director, Salesforce Practices, Grazitti Interactive.

About Global Salesforce Predictions 2023

Grazitti Interactive's Salesforce predictions for 2023 decode the upcoming trends and latest innovations in the Salesforce ecosystem. The objective behind coming out with these predictions is to help businesses gain deep insights into the transformation that Salesforce is likely to bring to the global business landscape in 2023. Each chapter from its 6-part repertoire elucidates a different topic and shares insight on how businesses can prepare for the future in that area.

The repertoire can be found here.

About Grazitti Interactive

Since 2008, Grazitti Interactive has empowered 1000+ global customers including many Fortune 500 companies to augment their marketing, sales, and CX initiatives. With a large team of experts, the company offers a range of industry-specific solutions like data analytics, CRM optimization, sales optimization, web development, marketing automation, online community optimization, cloud integration, and more.

Media Contact
Aanchal Dhar
pr@grazitti.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737144/Grazitti_Interactive_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grazitti-interactive-unveils-global-salesforce-predictions-2023-301706313.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
