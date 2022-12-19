The "Germany Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's defense budget stands at $60.1 billion in 2022, an 8.7% increase from the previous year. Whilst it is one of the leading economies in Europe, Germany has experienced sluggish levels of growth in its defense budget due to domestic apathy towards the topic. Yet, the election of Scholz as chancellor and the invasion of Ukraine have led to the German government announcing a plan for increasing the defense budget in forthcoming years.

Key Highlights

Much of Germany's fleet requires substantial modernization and updating due to years of low spending levels. As readiness levels are now so low and with platforms reaching the end of their life span, Germany is forced to modernize platforms across all domains.

The war in Ukraine led Germany to announce the biggest increase in its defense budget since the end of the Cold War. The need to modernize the Bundeswehr has been brought into the spotlight following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with conventional and traditional warfare once more the focus of policy makers.

BAAINBw has been labelled as inefficient and overly bureaucratic, meaning that, in some years, up to 10% of the acquisition budget is unable to be spent as funds get trapped in bottlenecks or the process is prohibited by a lack of trained staff.

There is not a clearly defined defense industrial policy. This means that the potential domestic benefits are not being exploited and it puts some international foreign policy objectives at risk.

Germany defense budget: detailed analysis of the German 2022 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of the German military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of German military regulation.

Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Germany are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Germany's defense industry.

