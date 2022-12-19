The "Brain Metastases Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Brain Metastases pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Brain Metastases commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Brain Metastases collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Brain Metastases R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Brain Metastases.

Brain Metastases Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Brain Metastases report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Brain Metastases Emerging Drugs

Icotinib: Betta Pharmaceuticals

Icotinib is orally bioavailable highly selective, first generation epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) which binds reversibly to the ATP binding site of the EGFR protein, and preventing completion of the signal transduction cascade. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase III stage of development to Determine the Efficiency of Icotinib Combined With Radiation Therapy Early Intervention or Late Intervention For NSCLC Patients With Brain Metastases.

HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International

HBI-8000 is a Class I selective oral HDACi with immunomodulatory effects including enhanced cell-mediated toxicity, enhanced tumor infiltration by cytotoxic T-cells and reduced tumor infiltration by T-regulatory cells. Phase III clinical trials are being evaluated for the treatment of patients with progressive brain metastasis.

ANG1005: Angiochem

ANG1005 is a novel targeted taxane derivative that is the first oncology product to leverage Angiochem's technology platform to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and enter cancer cells. ANG1005 is an Angiopep-2 paclitaxel conjugate that gains entry into the brain by targeting the LRP-1, which is one of the most highly-expressed receptors on the surface of the BBB.

Once inside the brain, ANG1005 enters tumor cells using the same receptor-mediated pathway through LRP-1, which is upregulated in various cancer cells including malignant glioma and metastatic cancers in the brain. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Brain metastases.

AZD3759: Alpha BioPharma

Alpha Bio is conducting multi-center Phase II/III clinical study of AZD3759, a TKI for EGFR mutation-positive cases of non-small cell lung cancer with CNS metastasis particularly brain metastasis.

Brain Metastases: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Brain Metastases drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Brain Metastases

There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Brain Metastases. The companies which have their Brain Metastases drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include,Betta Pharmaceuticals.

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

Brain Metastases: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Brain Metastases therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Brain Metastases drugs.

Brain Metastases Report Insights

Brain Metastases Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Brain Metastases Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Brain Metastases drugs?

How many Brain Metastases drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Brain Metastases?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Brain Metastases therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Brain Metastases and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Betta Pharmaceuticals

HUYA Bioscience International

Angiochem

Alpha BioPharma

BioMimetix

EpicentRx, Inc.

Medolution Ltd.

Blue Earth Diagnostics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Key Products

Icotinib

HBI-8000

ANG1005

AZD3759

BMX 001

RRx-001

Keynatinib

18F fluciclovine

Ipilimumab

BKM120

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nefje

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005709/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900