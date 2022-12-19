ReFeed Canada Farms Ltd.: Dino Accili Joins ReFeed Canada as President & COO to Help Lead it Forward into 2023

Brings track record of waste management, ag-food, and horticulture industry success to ReFeed

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / ReFeed Canada is thrilled to announce that Dino Accili has joined its team as President and COO. Dino has a long career in the waste management, ag-food, and horticulture supply spaces in a variety of leadership and business development roles, most recently with Greenstar Plant Products and Hydrofarm.

After completing his degree in Urban and Environmental Planning with sights set on becoming a landscape architect, Dino decided to spend some time exploring the business world. He found that he was passionate about the manufacture and distribution of horticultural and industrial products and went on to spend many years working in this field.

After starting out in the business for the City of Vancouver's City Farmer program, he moved on to be the National Sales Manager for Allies Wholesale Garden Supplies selling in the commercial agriculture, horticulture, and garden centre markets, and building national and international distribution channels. Following a successful run with Allies, Dino went on to build and lead sales organizations for medium and large companies in the lumber and waste businesses including Woodtone Building Products and Waste Management of Canada.

2014 saw Dino returning to the horticulture business and Allies, which was now under the Greenstar Plant Products banner. After managing through a series of sales and acquisitions and becoming President and GM of Hydrofarm Canada, Dino moved on into the VC and consulting field focussed on helping a number of horticultural companies develop their business and growth strategies.

Dino met ReFeed Canada's CVO Stuart Lilley early on and continued to be in touch and follow ReFeed as it developed its Circular Nutrition model. Dino saw a perfect fit between what he wanted to do next and what ReFeed was trying to achieve. He joined ReFeed as President and COO this fall. Since joining Refeed, Dino has worked with Stuart to sign multiple distribution deals, developed a distribution network of partners, and created a growth strategy for manufacturing soil amendments and building out infrastructure. As a result, ReFeed is poised to hit the ground running in 2023.

"We believe that Dino is exactly the right person at the right time to help drive ReFeed Canada's development, expand our footprint, increase our impacts on the food system, and grow our business," said ReFeed Founder & CVO Stuart Lilley. "We're thrilled that someone with his track record believes in what we're doing enough to come on board and believe that he will help us fulfill our mission of fixing our broken food system."

Dino added that he is excited to follow his passion for regenerative horticultural products and business development and help ReFeed build a better world for the generations to come. Residing now in Fort Langley and living in the Fraser Valley for over 25 years, he treasures the genuine sense of community in the region and the home he has found at ReFeed Canada.

About ReFeed: ReFeed is a nutrient upcycling company on a mission to regenerate the world's soil while feeding communities, reducing food waste, and healing the planet.

At their innovative zero-waste facilities, ReFeed uses their Circular Nutrition process to RESCUE and REDIRECT imperfect, excess, and unused produce to nourish food-insecure communities, and upcycle agri-food products destined for landfills into livestock feed and regenerative soil amendment products. Learn more at refeedcanada.com.

