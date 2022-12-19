Cintas Launches First Electric Vehicle in Pilot Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) recently launched its electric vehicle pilot program in early 2022 when the first vehicle was deployed in the Los Angeles area.

Learn what the location did to prepare for its first EV, and how it's been going running routes in the LA area.

>>Watch Now (YouTube): https://cint.as/3uFnijE

ESG at Cintas

Cintas' sustainable business model has underpinned the company's growth strategy and imparted a holistic "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" mentality throughout the company's operations.

This approach dates back to the company's origins almost 100 years ago during the Great Depression. Out-of-work circus performers Doc and Amelia Farmer went around to Cincinnati-area businesses and collected their dirty, discarded shop rags from their trash bins, and brought the dirty rags home to launder them. When the rags were clean, Doc and Amelia then sold them back to area businesses, thereby extending their useful lives and reducing companies' ongoing need to replace their discarded rags with brand-new rags.

Since then, the company has grown and expanded business operations to include uniform and apparel rental programs, facility services, first aid and safety products and services, and fire protection services.

Cintas' cultural focus on its Principal Objective, Corporate Character and Management Systems - defined by Founder Dick Farmer in his book, "Spirit is the Difference" - has resulted in ESG-centric business practices embedded holistically into Cintas' operations from its start.

Cintas' 2022 ESG Report will be published in January. To learn more about Cintas' ESG program, including its most recent reporting, visiting cintas.com/esg.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

