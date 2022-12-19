Sustained recovery in total passenger traffic reaching 87.4% of November 2019 levels;
Armenia above pre-pandemic levels while Ecuador and Argentina at 97% and 92%, respectively
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 34.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in November 2022, reaching 87.4% of November 2019 levels.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)
Statistics
Nov'22
Nov'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,375
2,875
17.4%
34,310
19,524
75.7%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,861
1,018
82.7%
19,358
7,104
172.5%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
672
500
34.2%
5,793
4,379
32.3%
Total Passengers (thousands)
5,907
4,394
34.5%
59,461
31,008
91.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.3
29.1
0.7%
310.6
291.5
6.6%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
64.0
53.7
19.1%
669.4
439.9
52.2%
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Nov'22
Nov'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,375
3,998
-15.6%
34,310
43,496
-21.1%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,861
2,055
-9.4%
19,358
26,023
-25.6%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
672
709
-5.3%
5,793
7,624
-24.0%
Total Passengers (thousands)
5,907
6,762
-12.6%
59,461
77,143
-22.9%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.3
39.5
-25.8%
310.6
388.4
-20.0%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
64.0
68.5
-6.6%
669.4
786.4
-14.9%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 34.5% compared to the same month of last year, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the lifting of travel restrictions, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 87.4% of November 2019 levels, from 88.3% in October, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 90.6% and 84.4% of November 2019 levels, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 67.8% YoY and reaching 91.7% of November 2019 levels, slightly down from the 93.0% posted in October. International passenger traffic reached 81.7% of pre-pandemic levels, in line with the level recorded in October, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic reached 96.9% of November 2019 levels, slightly down from the 99.0% posted in October.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 26.9% YoY reaching 82.7% of November 2019 levels, down from the 87.6% posted in October, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 75% of total traffic, reaching 85.0% of November 2019 levels.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 8.8% YoY, and reached 86.3% of November 2019 levels, up from 84.5% recorded in October. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 57% of total traffic, improved to 80.4% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 97.8% of November 2019 levels.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 44.5% YoY and improved to 87.9% of November 2019 levels, up from the 83.5% posted in October, reflecting a gradual increase in frequencies after the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 29.1% YoY and reached 96.9% of pre-pandemic levels. International passenger traffic stood at 96.2% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic reached 97.2% of November 2019 pre-pandemic levels. To note, November traffic figures compare to 114.3% and 108.4% of 2019 levels in September and October 2022, which benefited from the airport's closure during three weekends of September 2019 and social unrest experienced in the country in October 2019.
In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the seventh consecutive month, at 141.1% of November 2019 figures, improving from the 121.2% and 125.9% recorded in September and October, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 59.5%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 0.7% YoY and stood at 74.2% of November 2019 levels, or at 75.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 32.8% and 35.7% versus November 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Uruguay stood at 67.2% and 97.1%, respectively.
Aircraft movements increased 19.1% YoY reaching 93.4% of November 2019 levels, or 96.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 75% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reached 98.0% and 92.3% of November 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of November 2019 levels, with Armenia and Uruguay exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 41.2% and 5.2%, respectively, except for Italy that stood at 85.1%.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)
Nov'22
Nov'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,197
1,905
67.8%
30,446
11,143
173.2%
Italy
428
337
26.9%
6,255
2,522
148.0%
Brazil
1,446
1,328
8.8%
14,264
10,792
32.2%
Uruguay
142
98
44.5%
1,287
386
233.6%
Ecuador
361
280
29.1%
3,869
2,226
73.8%
Armenia
333
209
59.5%
3,340
2,179
53.3%
Peru
236
-100.0%
1,759
-100.0%
TOTAL
5,907
4,394
34.5%
59,461
31,008
91.8%
(1)
See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,032
16,040
-6.3%
165,470
156,964
5.4%
Italy
1,307
1,466
-10.8%
13,655
13,713
-0.4%
Brazil
4,860
4,652
4.5%
51,371
54,716
-6.1%
Uruguay(2)
2,783
2,762
0.8%
29,553
27,458
7.6%
Ecuador
2,440
2,271
7.5%
30,618
20,785
47.3%
Armenia
2,893
1,613
79.4%
19,944
15,050
32.5%
Peru
320
-100.0%
2,817
-100.0%
TOTAL
29,315
29,123
0.7%
310,611
291,503
6.6%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
35,020
26,135
34.0%
347,424
199,380
74.3%
Italy
4,348
4,088
6.4%
64,535
35,896
79.8%
Brazil
12,823
11,938
7.4%
130,903
104,484
25.3%
Uruguay
2,439
2,603
-6.3%
24,444
14,740
65.8%
Ecuador
6,291
5,258
19.6%
70,300
49,815
41.1%
Armenia
3,056
1,890
61.7%
31,811
19,406
63.9%
Peru
1,799
-100.0%
16,156
-100.0%
TOTAL
63,977
53,711
19.1%
669,417
439,877
52.2%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)
Nov'22
Nov'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,197
3,485
-8.3%
30,446
39,791
-23.5%
Italy
428
518
-17.3%
6,255
7,722
-19.0%
Brazil
1,446
1,676
-13.7%
14,264
17,298
-17.5%
Uruguay
142
162
-12.1%
1,287
1,993
-35.4%
Ecuador
361
373
-3.1%
3,869
4,117
-6.0%
Armenia
333
236
41.1%
3,340
2,958
12.9%
Peru
312
-100.0%
3,263
-100.0%
TOTAL
5,907
6,762
-12.6%
59,461
77,143
-22.9%
(1)
See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,032
22,370
-32.8%
165,470
208,958
-20.8%
Italy
1,307
1,212
7.9%
13,655
12,035
13.5%
Brazil
4,860
7,559
-35.7%
51,371
83,061
-38.2%
Uruguay(2)
2,783
2,865
-2.9%
29,553
26,550
11.3%
Ecuador
2,440
2,896
-15.7%
30,618
34,963
-12.4%
Armenia
2,893
2,168
33.5%
19,944
18,159
9.8%
Peru
438
-100.0%
4,655
-100.0%
TOTAL
29,315
39,508
-25.8%
310,611
388,381
-20.0%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
35,020
35,726
-2.0%
347,424
410,372
-15.3%
Italy
4,348
5,107
-14.9%
64,535
73,936
-12.7%
Brazil
12,823
13,898
-7.7%
130,903
147,234
-11.1%
Uruguay
2,439
2,318
5.2%
24,444
26,526
-7.8%
Ecuador
6,291
6,866
-8.4%
70,300
75,273
-6.6%
Armenia
3,056
2,164
41.2%
31,811
25,186
26.3%
Peru
2,450
-100.0%
27,901
-100.0%
TOTAL
63,977
68,529
-6.6%
669,417
786,428
-14.9%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
