Sustained recovery in total passenger traffic reaching 87.4% of November 2019 levels;

Armenia above pre-pandemic levels while Ecuador and Argentina at 97% and 92%, respectively

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 34.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in November 2022, reaching 87.4% of November 2019 levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005723/en/

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019). (Photo: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021) Statistics Nov'22 Nov'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,375 2,875 17.4% 34,310 19,524 75.7% International Passengers (thousands) 1,861 1,018 82.7% 19,358 7,104 172.5% Transit Passengers (thousands) 672 500 34.2% 5,793 4,379 32.3% Total Passengers (thousands) 5,907 4,394 34.5% 59,461 31,008 91.8% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.3 29.1 0.7% 310.6 291.5 6.6% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 64.0 53.7 19.1% 669.4 439.9 52.2% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019) Statistics Nov'22 Nov'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,375 3,998 -15.6% 34,310 43,496 -21.1% International Passengers (thousands) 1,861 2,055 -9.4% 19,358 26,023 -25.6% Transit Passengers (thousands) 672 709 -5.3% 5,793 7,624 -24.0% Total Passengers (thousands) 5,907 6,762 -12.6% 59,461 77,143 -22.9% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.3 39.5 -25.8% 310.6 388.4 -20.0% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 64.0 68.5 -6.6% 669.4 786.4 -14.9%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 34.5% compared to the same month of last year, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the lifting of travel restrictions, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 87.4% of November 2019 levels, from 88.3% in October, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 90.6% and 84.4% of November 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 67.8% YoY and reaching 91.7% of November 2019 levels, slightly down from the 93.0% posted in October. International passenger traffic reached 81.7% of pre-pandemic levels, in line with the level recorded in October, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic reached 96.9% of November 2019 levels, slightly down from the 99.0% posted in October.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 26.9% YoY reaching 82.7% of November 2019 levels, down from the 87.6% posted in October, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 75% of total traffic, reaching 85.0% of November 2019 levels.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 8.8% YoY, and reached 86.3% of November 2019 levels, up from 84.5% recorded in October. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 57% of total traffic, improved to 80.4% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 97.8% of November 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 44.5% YoY and improved to 87.9% of November 2019 levels, up from the 83.5% posted in October, reflecting a gradual increase in frequencies after the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 29.1% YoY and reached 96.9% of pre-pandemic levels. International passenger traffic stood at 96.2% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic reached 97.2% of November 2019 pre-pandemic levels. To note, November traffic figures compare to 114.3% and 108.4% of 2019 levels in September and October 2022, which benefited from the airport's closure during three weekends of September 2019 and social unrest experienced in the country in October 2019.

In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the seventh consecutive month, at 141.1% of November 2019 figures, improving from the 121.2% and 125.9% recorded in September and October, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 59.5%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 0.7% YoY and stood at 74.2% of November 2019 levels, or at 75.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 32.8% and 35.7% versus November 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Uruguay stood at 67.2% and 97.1%, respectively.

Aircraft movements increased 19.1% YoY reaching 93.4% of November 2019 levels, or 96.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 75% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reached 98.0% and 92.3% of November 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of November 2019 levels, with Armenia and Uruguay exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 41.2% and 5.2%, respectively, except for Italy that stood at 85.1%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

Nov'22 Nov'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,197 1,905 67.8% 30,446 11,143 173.2% Italy 428 337 26.9% 6,255 2,522 148.0% Brazil 1,446 1,328 8.8% 14,264 10,792 32.2% Uruguay 142 98 44.5% 1,287 386 233.6% Ecuador 361 280 29.1% 3,869 2,226 73.8% Armenia 333 209 59.5% 3,340 2,179 53.3% Peru 236 -100.0% 1,759 -100.0% TOTAL 5,907 4,394 34.5% 59,461 31,008 91.8%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,032 16,040 -6.3% 165,470 156,964 5.4% Italy 1,307 1,466 -10.8% 13,655 13,713 -0.4% Brazil 4,860 4,652 4.5% 51,371 54,716 -6.1% Uruguay(2) 2,783 2,762 0.8% 29,553 27,458 7.6% Ecuador 2,440 2,271 7.5% 30,618 20,785 47.3% Armenia 2,893 1,613 79.4% 19,944 15,050 32.5% Peru 320 -100.0% 2,817 -100.0% TOTAL 29,315 29,123 0.7% 310,611 291,503 6.6% Aircraft Movements Argentina 35,020 26,135 34.0% 347,424 199,380 74.3% Italy 4,348 4,088 6.4% 64,535 35,896 79.8% Brazil 12,823 11,938 7.4% 130,903 104,484 25.3% Uruguay 2,439 2,603 -6.3% 24,444 14,740 65.8% Ecuador 6,291 5,258 19.6% 70,300 49,815 41.1% Armenia 3,056 1,890 61.7% 31,811 19,406 63.9% Peru 1,799 -100.0% 16,156 -100.0% TOTAL 63,977 53,711 19.1% 669,417 439,877 52.2%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

Nov'22 Nov'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,197 3,485 -8.3% 30,446 39,791 -23.5% Italy 428 518 -17.3% 6,255 7,722 -19.0% Brazil 1,446 1,676 -13.7% 14,264 17,298 -17.5% Uruguay 142 162 -12.1% 1,287 1,993 -35.4% Ecuador 361 373 -3.1% 3,869 4,117 -6.0% Armenia 333 236 41.1% 3,340 2,958 12.9% Peru 312 -100.0% 3,263 -100.0% TOTAL 5,907 6,762 -12.6% 59,461 77,143 -22.9%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,032 22,370 -32.8% 165,470 208,958 -20.8% Italy 1,307 1,212 7.9% 13,655 12,035 13.5% Brazil 4,860 7,559 -35.7% 51,371 83,061 -38.2% Uruguay(2) 2,783 2,865 -2.9% 29,553 26,550 11.3% Ecuador 2,440 2,896 -15.7% 30,618 34,963 -12.4% Armenia 2,893 2,168 33.5% 19,944 18,159 9.8% Peru 438 -100.0% 4,655 -100.0% TOTAL 29,315 39,508 -25.8% 310,611 388,381 -20.0% Aircraft Movements Argentina 35,020 35,726 -2.0% 347,424 410,372 -15.3% Italy 4,348 5,107 -14.9% 64,535 73,936 -12.7% Brazil 12,823 13,898 -7.7% 130,903 147,234 -11.1% Uruguay 2,439 2,318 5.2% 24,444 26,526 -7.8% Ecuador 6,291 6,866 -8.4% 70,300 75,273 -6.6% Armenia 3,056 2,164 41.2% 31,811 25,186 26.3% Peru 2,450 -100.0% 27,901 -100.0% TOTAL 63,977 68,529 -6.6% 669,417 786,428 -14.9%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005723/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716