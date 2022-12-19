Anzeige
PPX Mining Corp: PPX Mining Anounces 2022 AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 16, 2022 at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto Ontario, Canada.

Shareholders voted in favour of all agenda items, being the following:

  • Re-appointment of Brian Imrie, John Menzies, Florian Siegfried, John Thomas and Fernando Pickmann Dianderas as directors of the Company.
  • Re-appointment of Crowe Mackay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
  • Approval of the new 2022 Stock Option Plan.
  • Approval of the creation of new control persons of the Company resulting from a shares for debt transaction.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Brian Imrie
Executive Chairman

82 Richmond Street East, Toronto,
M5C 1P1, Ontario, Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732430/PPX-Mining-Anounces-2022-AGM-Voting-Results

