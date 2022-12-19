Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Tier One Capital Limited Partnership (CSE: TLP.UN) ("Tier One") is pleased to announce the approval of its 2023 distribution plan. Tier One plans to make distributions of $0.125 per unit on each of January 31st, 2023, April 28th, 2023, July 31st, 2023 and October 31st, 2023. For each of the distributions, the record dates will be January 20th, 2023, April 18th, 2023, July 21st, 2023 and October 20th, 2023 respectively. This distribution plan is subject to further review and amendment by the General Partner.

About Tier One Capital Limited Partnership

Tier One Capital Limited Partnership is a listed innovative specialty finance LP committed to providing Limited Partners with access to attractive yields. Its primary objective is to provide a return on investment and regular cash distributions.

