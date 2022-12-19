Amaroq Minerals Ltd.: Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM:AMRQ);(TSXV:AMRQ);(NASDAQ:AMRQ) announces that on December 17, 2022, it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of Amaroq Minerals, is Managing Director, acquired a total of 66,000 common shares of no par value in the Company. This brings Livermore Partners LLC's total holding to 14,481,924 shares, 5.50% of the capital in the Company.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Minerals Ltd. b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. ISIN: CA02312A1066 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 1) CAD$ 0.70 60,000 2) £ 0.41 6,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume:

Average price: 66,000 CAD$ 0.70, £ 0.42 e) Date of the transaction(s): December 15, 2022 December 16, 2022 f) Place of the transaction TSXV AIM

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO

+354 665 2003

eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior

Hugh Rich

Dougie Mcleod

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Emily Hall

Charlie Dingwall

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

