Piscataway, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Remote hiring company FindPro Group, Inc. has announced that within the next 12 weeks, it will be releasing a full-service app that will serve as an on-demand platform allowing tech companies to hire in real time. Tech talent as well will have the full spectrum of FindPro's services right in their pocket, allowing qualified professionals to find jobs more quickly than ever before.

The tech industry has a global market value of approximately $5.2 trillion USD, and the US has the lion's share at about $1.6 trillion USD. Within this industry, a significant amount of time and money is spent searching for qualified professionals for a variety of positions, from coders to software developers to website designers and more.

Until now, there has not been a viable option for hiring tech companies when it comes to finding qualified and vetted professionals in a timely manner. In fact, the current average hiring process for an IT professional can take anywhere from weeks to months - during which time no work for which that individual is being hired for can be performed. Background checks, interviews, reading through resumes - the vetting process needs to be thorough to ensure that the individual being hired is a quality professional capable of performing the job duties.

With FindPro's new app, that lengthy process can now be cut down to mere hours. FindPro's team does all the background legwork for both candidates and potential employers. FindPro goes over resumes, records candidate interviews, performs background checks, tests candidates' skills, contacts former employers - and then creates a profile that can be used for any potential employer. Hiring companies need only download the app, select what they're looking for, including time frame and pay rate, and obtain a list of qualified, pre-vetted tech experts ready to work.

FindPro is dedicated to a timely hiring process; currently, as the company prepares to launch the new app, the average hire time is just 5 days, significantly less than the typical weeks-long or months-long process usually required for a company to find, interview and hire a candidate. Even now, before the app has officially launched, certain roles at FindPro are filled the same day.

This process will become significantly faster with the release of the real-time app. Every job filled at FindPro saves companies and candidates an average of 50 hours, and the company currently sees a 97% retention rate.

FindPro was created by CEO Suresh Chowdary, who has spent over a decade on Wall Street working with some of the world's largest IT companies. His work in the IT industry demonstrated the clear need for a reduction in money and man-hours spent during recruitment and hiring. He is pleased with the expansion of FindPro and anticipates significant company growth with the new options the app will offer.

Suresh adds that while the company is primarily focusing on tech talent at this time, plans for expansion include offering opportunities for non-tech professionals, such as writers, graphic artists, bloggers - any job that can be performed remotely, essentially, is slated to become part of FindPro's vast network. "We are currently accepting both tech and non-tech profiles on our website and app," Chowdary says.

The team at FindPro is currently preparing the app for launch and ensuring that it is packed with all the features of the website, which includes a developer's community, the option to hire for specific skills, job alerts, an extensive search platform, and more. Chowdary adds that the company's ability to quickly connect hiring companies to tech talent is the reason for its success. "Based on current growth, the company is estimated to be worth $35 million USD within the next 5 years," he says.

The team at FindPro is optimistic about the firm's projected growth for 2023 and is excited about the launch of the real-time app. "To me, success is the amalgam of determination, talent, and a little bit of luck," Chowdary shares. "I believe with these three inputs, I can generate an organization that is both fulfilling for my employees and my customers."

FindPro is a network designed to connect technically vetted software developers, as well as professionals in non-tech fields, with hiring organizations in need of high-demand talent. FindPro caters to candidates, employees, agencies, and recruiters.

