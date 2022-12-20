Myrtle Beach, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - UOnLoad, a user-friendly freight shipping service operating out of South Carolina since 2018, has greatly expanded its operations. With 3,000 total contractors in their system and 30 extra new Freightliner trucks, all while making updates to the driver app and customer portal to afford greater convenience, the company is hoping to provide customers with a convenient, fast, and hands-on experience. By investing in itself, the company is hoping to capitalize on the success it found in the industry.





"If you want to succeed always try to keep up with progress," a representative of UOnLoad said. "Reinvesting money into growth is key."

This reinvestment went toward the company's 30 brand new 2022 Freightliner Cascadias, bringing them to a total of 3,000 delivery vehicles. UOnLoad has a total of 3,000 contractors in their system.

UOnLoad has also instituted significant updates to both its customer portal and driver mobile apps. The company is focused on streamlining its systems to help clients receive quotes and schedule orders, while also helping drivers meet deliveries consistently and successfully.





About UOnLoad

UOnLoad is a freight shipping service that offers an easy, step-by-step process for placing orders, offering expedited, LTL, and FTL deliveries that come with required pallets, space, and vehicle weight clearance suited to a customer's shipment, allowing them to circumvent issues with paying for more or less space than they need.

UOnLoad is enthusiastic to rejuvenate their customers' experience, not only with their new portal, but with higher availability and a wider variety of services. New additions to the driver mobile app will equip drivers with all the information and tools they need to make timely deliveries, as customers utilize the portal to track and contact delivery drivers. UOnLoad is determined to provide their clients the best they can offer through an easy step-by-step service and sufficient numbers to meet demand.

To learn more about UOnLoad, visit uonload.com or contact Ivan Lupenkov at Ivan@UOnload.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148676