Blue Star Helium Ltd: Blue Star Development Underway for Helium Sales

LAS ANIMAS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Blue Star Helium Ltd (OTCQB:BSNLF)(ASX:BNL) has decided to lease a processing facility from an experienced U.S. midstream operator ahead of planned development of no less than three wells at its Voyager project.

Helium output and sales in H2 2023 from a low $2.9 million initial development cost is expected to capture premium short term contract high pricing and spot sales. Further permitting of adjacent high-grade wells is expected to be completed throughout 2023.

At its Galactica Pegasus project, Blue Star has engaged Sproule, the independent energy group, which provides expert technical, operational, and commercial analysis to produce a resource update. A declaration of contingent helium and CO2 resource is expected. The resource announcement to be made in Q1 2023 just ahead of the initial planned development configuration and forecast production of helium and CO2.

For Full Details Please Visit: https://www.bluestarhelium.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/61129012.pdf

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7010411929873645568

Or Contact
Trent Spry
CEO
Blue Star Helium Ltd
Tspry@bluestarhelium.com

SOURCE: Blue Star Helium Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732507/Blue-Star-Development-Underway-for-Helium-Sales

