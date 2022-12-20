EQS-News: Step Conference Dubai / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Step Conference Dubai: Step 2023 launches 11th Edition in partnership with Dubai Internet City



20.12.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Press Release Step 2023 launches 11th Edition in partnership with Dubai Internet City Leading tech conference to explore retro styles mixed with futuristic technology Step Conference, the leading technology festival for emerging markets, launches its 11th Edition to be held on 22-23 February 2023 in partnership with Dubai Internet City, the Middle East's largest technology hub and a member of TECOM Group PJSC. This year the conference gears up by exploring the retro future, mixing 'retro' styles with futuristic technology. For the first time in 2023, direct-to-consumer brands will have the opportunity to showcase their products to more than 8,000 consumers at the dedicated new Direct-to-consumer (DTC) Hub. Conversations and highlights will focus on six key tracks: Start Track: covering the startup scene and featuring global influencers in the tech and digital space

Fintech Track: bringing together banks and payment gateways, plus the latest in financial technology

Future Track: featuring the latest futuristic transport and autonomous technology

Digital Track: bringing together brand managers and digital gurus

Wellness Track: covering topics on wellbeing and the latest trends in tech and fitness For the first time ever, Step will introduce the Earth Track which will explore Greentech, sustainability and impact on the environment. Step Conference will take place at Dubai Internet City, which has been fostering a tech community of global, regional, and local businesses and entrepreneurs for more than 20 years. Ray Dargham, CEO of Step: "I'm delighted to announce the launch the 11th Edition of our conference and to provide a platform for the tech industry to come together, discuss and debate the latest and future trends. With startups in MENA having raised more than US$ 646 million across more than 69 deals during October alone, the impressive total raised so far this year is US$ 3 billion spread over 551 deals. The cleantech sector has the highest funding, with Yellow Door Energy and the Fintech sector recording the highest number of deals in the region, according to Wamda. We wanted to focus on six tracks where we see past trends developing and impacting the future. Exploring retro-futurism and the dynamic between past and future technologies at the conference will help to pave the way for what is yet to come." On behalf of Dubai Internet City, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial, TECOM Group, said: "Dubai's innovative spirit has put the emirate on the global technology map. Our integrated business-friendly ecosystem has not only attracted global brands to Dubai, but that same framework has provided start-ups and SMEs an environment where they can thrive. Dubai Internet City has been at the cornerstone of creating this global, innovation-minded community. Events like Step mirror our commitment to elevating opportunities and start-ups in the region to inspire global change and progress. We look forward to another successful edition of the conference for both participating brands and the region's tech ecosystem." To further establish Dubai as a global business and talent hub, TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate since 1999, such as Dubai Internet City, that serve as a thriving home base for technology giants, SMEs, unicorns, start-ups and entrepreneurs. Stay tuned to the Step Conference website (www.dubai.Stepconference.com) and social media channels for the latest event updates. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Step Conference Dubai. About Dubai Internet City Dubai Internet City, member of TECOM Group PJSC, is the largest technology hub in the MENA region. Home to Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs, Dubai Internet City is the cornerstone of UAE's economic diversification and digital transformation strategy for 20+ years. Founded in 1999, TECOM Group is an owner, manager and operator of 10 strategic, sector-focused business districts across Dubai and a major contributor to the rapid growth of Dubai's knowledge and innovation-based economy. About TECOM Group PJSC TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai's status as a global business and talent hub. The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio - which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses and land - to over 7,800 customers and more than 100,000 professionals. TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts' community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, "axs", which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience. TECOM Group also provides industry-specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centers supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the 'GoFreelance' package serves approximately 2,400 freelance talents. About Step Step is a new media company with a suite of virtual and in-person events, podcasts, and newsletters for the tech savvy cross-generational audience in MENA and emerging markets. Step is most known for hosting the largest tech and startup conference in Dubai and MENA. Step has a decade of expertise and network building in MENA's tech and digital ecosystem. Hosted more than 200 events and programs in the areas of tech, startups, and digital.

Step's landmark conference in Dubai attracts over 8,000 global attendees.

More than 2,000 startups from MENA and beyond have participated in a Step event or program in the last 10 years.

Many startups have launched at Step, made connections which led to follow-on meetings to pitch for investment, and graduated from the startup programs to become thought leaders in their space.

Over 10,000 facilitated connections through Step's investor meeting and mentorship programs For more information and media passes please contact us on pr@stepgroup.co For more information: Mutaz Albadri TECOM Group PJSC +971 50 570 6785 mutaz.albadri@tecomgroup.ae Download image here: https://bit.ly/3jeCIc0

