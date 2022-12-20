Das Instrument TXIJ LU0070000491 GS+ P FONDS EURO KONZEPT INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2022The instrument TXIJ LU0070000491 GS+ P FONDS EURO KONZEPT INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2022Das Instrument ANB AU000000ANZ3 A.N.Z. BKG GRP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2022The instrument ANB AU000000ANZ3 A.N.Z. BKG GRP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2022Das Instrument RNWA US75605L7082 REALNETWORKS NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2022The instrument RNWA US75605L7082 REALNETWORKS NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2022Das Instrument OB8 ID1000085707 BARITO PAC. RP 100 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2022The instrument OB8 ID1000085707 BARITO PAC. RP 100 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2022Das Instrument 0AI0 NO0012740218 AWILCO DRILLING PLC(SNDR) EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2022The instrument 0AI0 NO0012740218 AWILCO DRILLING PLC(SNDR) EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2022Das Instrument 58L5 US13200M5085 CAMBER ENERGY INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2022The instrument 58L5 US13200M5085 CAMBER ENERGY INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2022