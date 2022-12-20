Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
PR Newswire
20.12.2022 | 08:06
PrimeStone Capital LLP: PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Supervisory Board of Directors and management of Brenntag SE

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a 2% holding in Brenntag SE, has sent a public letter to the Supervisory Board of Directors and management of the Company regarding its potential acquisition of Univar Solutions Inc. You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookadvisory.com, +44 207 952 2000

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primestone-capital--letter-to-the-supervisory-board-of-directors-and-management-of-brenntag-se-301706415.html

