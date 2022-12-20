The trading on Endomines Finland shares commence on Nasdaq Helsinki

Helsinki, 20 Dec, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Endomines Finland Plc shares (short name: PAMPALO) commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. Endomines is a small cap company within the Basic Materials. Endomines AB (publ) were combined to Endomines Finland Plc through cross-border downstream merger and Endomines were domiciled in Finland on Dec 16, 2022. The shares of Endomines Ab (short name: ENDOM) were listed for the last time on Dec 19, 2022. Endomines Finland is the 75th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* and the 14th on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. Endomines is a mining and exploration company with its primary focus on gold. Endomines is engaged in mining operations at the Pampalo mine in Ilomantsi, and in exploration activities along the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. Endomines also owns rights to several gold deposits in Idaho and Montana, US, where Endomines aims to continue the development work through partnership agreements. "The re-domiciliation of the parent company of the Endomines Group to Finland has been completed. The successful initial public offering and listing Endomines Finland Oyj to the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange nicely wraps up a year of progress. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our investors, employees, and advisors for the successful initial public offering. The success of our initial public offering supports our growth strategy, as we commence our active explorations at the Karelian Gold Line and the expansion of our gold production at Pampalo, Finland. I warmly welcome our new shareholders onboard to participate in the construction of the new Endomines." says CEO Kari Vyhtinen of Endomines. "We are excited to welcome Endomines Finland on Nasdaq Helsinki as a result of the re-domiciliation and cross-border downstream merger", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We congratulate Endomines Finland on the successful completition of directed issue, and we look forward to support them on their growth path." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com