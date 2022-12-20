Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A3D3XJ ISIN: FI4000508023 
20.12.2022 | 08:34
The trading on Endomines Finland shares commence on Nasdaq Helsinki

Helsinki, 20 Dec, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Endomines Finland Plc shares (short name: PAMPALO) commence today on Nasdaq
Helsinki Main Market. Endomines is a small cap company within the Basic
Materials. Endomines AB (publ) were combined to Endomines Finland Plc through
cross-border downstream merger and Endomines were domiciled in Finland on Dec
16, 2022. The shares of Endomines Ab (short name: ENDOM) were listed for the
last time on Dec 19, 2022. Endomines Finland is the 75th company to be admitted
to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* and the 14th on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. 

Endomines is a mining and exploration company with its primary focus on gold.
Endomines is engaged in mining operations at the Pampalo mine in Ilomantsi, and
in exploration activities along the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland.
Endomines also owns rights to several gold deposits in Idaho and Montana, US,
where Endomines aims to continue the development work through partnership
agreements. 

"The re-domiciliation of the parent company of the Endomines Group to Finland
has been completed. The successful initial public offering and listing
Endomines Finland Oyj to the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange nicely wraps up a
year of progress. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our investors,
employees, and advisors for the successful initial public offering. The success
of our initial public offering supports our growth strategy, as we commence our
active explorations at the Karelian Gold Line and the expansion of our gold
production at Pampalo, Finland. I warmly welcome our new shareholders onboard
to participate in the construction of the new Endomines." says CEO Kari
Vyhtinen of Endomines. 

"We are excited to welcome Endomines Finland on Nasdaq Helsinki as a result of
the re-domiciliation and cross-border downstream merger", said Henrik Husman,
President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We congratulate Endomines Finland on the
successful completition of directed issue, and we look forward to support them
on their growth path." 

 *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
