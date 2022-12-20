

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L) said that it has agreed a new four-year 162.5 million pounds multi-currency revolving credit facility maturing December 2026, together with a 75 million pounds uncommitted accordion option, provided by National Westminster Bank plc, HSBC UK Bank plc, ING Bank N.V & Fifth Third Bank, N.A.



The facilities replace the Group's previous 100 million pounds multi-currency revolving credit facility and $70 million term loan with National Westminster Bank plc, HSBC UK Bank plc & ING Bank N.V, which had an expiry date of June 2024.



