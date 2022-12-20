Anzeige
20.12.2022
Admission to trading procedure initiated for bonds of UPP Olaines OÜ

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-12-20 08:56 CET --


In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn has initiated the
procedure to admit to trading the bonds of UPP Olaines OÜ on the alternatiive
market First North. 

The resolutions made by Nasdaq Tallinn during the admission to trading
procedure will be published separately. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
