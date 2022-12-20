Storyblok: 60% of consumers abandon purchases due to poor website user experience, costing e-commerce companies billions

Survey of 6,000 online shoppers in the US and Europe reveals consumers abandon an average of 5 purchases a year due to poor websites

Limited payment options, poor navigation or layout, and slow loading speeds are some of the main reasons why consumers abandon e-commerce sites

23% plan to make more Christmas present purchases online this year, 51% the same - only 7% intend to make no purchases online

Extra website features such as chatbots matter the least to consumers with only 27% citing them as important

LINZ, Austria, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , the content management system (CMS) category leader for 2022 that empowers both developers and content teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, today announced research which reveals the huge cost of poor website design to global e-commerce businesses.

6,000 consumers across the US and Europe were asked about their online shopping behavior and views on website functionality. 60% of consumers say they abandon purchases due to poor user experience on websites. E-commerce companies are losing an average of 5 purchases a year per consumer, with 8% of consumers abandoning more than 10 purchases.

When asked their main reasons for leaving an e-commerce website, 37% said limited payment options, followed by poor navigation or layout (37%) and slow loading speeds (33%). 42% of Americans said that on at least one occasion they have been too embarrassed to say where they purchased a product from because the website was so poorly designed - compared to 18% of Europeans.

Features and additional functionality on websites are far less important to consumers than ease of navigation, fast loading speeds, and simple design. In positive news, 60% said that e-commerce sites are getting better, with only 5% saying the experience is worse.

Despite economic uncertainty, 23% of shoppers say they plan to make more Christmas purchases online this year compared to 2021, with 13% intending to make fewer. Of those that said they would make fewer purchases, 19% listed supply chain or delivery issues as their main concern, and 18% said they preferred the in store experience.

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: "Consumers want easy to navigate, intuitively designed, and fast loading websites. However, a lot of e-commerce websites are falling short. Five purchases per shopper in missed sales may not seem like a lot, but when you scale this up to the number of potential new customers businesses are missing out on, it becomes a very significant amount of money.

"Additional functionality is still an important factor in attracting customers, but it's critical to get the basics right first. For example, by investing in a headless, composable commerce tech infrastructure, companies can set the foundation for a great, fast-performing user experience."

Storyblok also asked online shoppers whether virtual or augmented reality experiences would encourage them to make purchases - 42% said yes (rising to 57% for Americans), 37% said no, and 21% were unsure.

56% said recommendations from friends and family are the biggest influence on their purchasing decisions. Social media was cited as much more influential for Americans compared to Europeans. 48% of US online shoppers said seeing a product on social media is an important factor, compared to 35% in Europe. Marketing emails and online ads had the least influence.

Storyblok conducted a survey of 6,000 consumers with OnePoll. The survey ran between November 24-30, 2022.

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader for 2022, empowers both developers and content teams to create better content experiences across any digital channel.

Storyblok enhances audience experiences with best-in-breed performance, security, optimized omnichannel storytelling, and robust personalization. Enable content teams to create and manage content intuitively and independently with drag and drop visual editing, custom collaboration workflows, and a world-class digital asset manager. Empower developers to build anything, integrate with everything, and publish everywhere with Storyblok's headless CMS architecture.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Renault, and Oatly use Storyblok to shape their digital storytelling.

