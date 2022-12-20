Vietnam's leading ICT service provider FPT Software has recently participated in the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program. According to Gartner Peer Insights, FPT Software received 100 percent of "willingness to recommend" from existing customers of its end-to-end automation solution for businesses, akaBot.

FPT Software received positive feedback from clients in several industries, including Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and Manufacturing in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and North America. Its product received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 based on existing customers' reviews as of December 13, 2022 which shows high customer satisfaction.

The 'Customer First' badge represents a technology provider's commitment to putting the customer first by: inviting all customers to share honest feedback, valuing all opinions and presenting a holistic view; and Adherence to principles of transparency.

"We are excited to join the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program," said FPT Software's akaBot CEO Bui Dinh Giap. "This shows our strong capabilities among RPA vendors, customer-centric mindset and continuous effort to assist our clients in their automation journey," he added.

"With a client-oriented approach, our firm has constantly acknowledged all individuals' reviews, and improved our products with innovative technologies: AI, Machine Learning, and more to accelerate customer experience towards full Hyperautomation. I believe that our overall rating and willingness to recommend by customers on Gartner Peer Insights demonstrates our commitment to stick to this mindset and follow the vision of 'Everyone can Automate,'" Giap shared.

akaBot, a subsidiary of FPT Software, is a provider of comprehensive RPA and Hyperautomation services; the platform has been implemented to help 3000 customers from 20 countries achieve operational excellence with minimum effort and low licensing costs, and automate over 5000 processes. akaBot has received worldwide awards, including the IT World Awards for Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year in Asia-Pacific, and the RPA Leader in G2's RPA Spring, Summer Fall Report 2022.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than $632.5 million in revenue and 25,500 employees in 28 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1000+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com

