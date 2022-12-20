Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) says it will build a 500 MW, fully automated PV module production line in India, with plans to eventually expand it to 2 GW.From pv magazine India India-based BVG has announced plans to set up 2 GW of solar panel production capacity in northern India. The first phase will be a 500 MW, fully automated module line with equipment sourced from Spain's Mondragon Assembly. BVG will produce PV modules via its solar division, BVG Clean Energy, which provides customized turnkey solutions for the residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale segments. The company expects ...

