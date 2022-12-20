DJ Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.6151
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3834275
CODE: NRAM LN
ISIN: LU1437016543
