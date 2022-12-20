DJ Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.0253
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1622060
CODE: PRIG LN
ISIN: LU1931975236
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIG LN Sequence No.: 209820 EQS News ID: 1517217 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517217&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)