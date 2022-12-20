DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) (JPXU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 155.4507

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76228

CODE: JPXU LN

ISIN: LU1646359882

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 209829 EQS News ID: 1517237 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)