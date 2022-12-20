DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) (CEU2 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.6421

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18059068

CODE: CEU2 LN

ISIN: LU1437015735

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU2 LN Sequence No.: 209772 EQS News ID: 1517119 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517119&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2022 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)