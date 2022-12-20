DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 95.4875

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14040776

CODE: BNKE LN

ISIN: LU1829219390

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 209947 EQS News ID: 1517481 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517481&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2022 03:28 ET (08:28 GMT)