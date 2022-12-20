EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Additional Listing

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



20.12.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



20 December 2022 BP p.l.c. Share issuance BP p.l.c. announces that on 22 December 2022 it will issue and allot 54,999,996 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.25 each ("Shares") in connection with distributions to participants in certain of its employee share schemes. The issuance of the new Shares is subject to an application for the admission of those shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur on 22 December 2022. These new Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares in BP p.l.c., including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of such Shares after the date of issue. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

20.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

