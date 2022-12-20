Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.12.2022 | 10:06
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye holds 26th Annual Convention

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading liquor producer Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd. on Sunday held its 26th Annual Convention: Achieving Shared Growth through Discussion and Collaboration in the city of Yibin, southwest China'sSichuan Province.

Photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 shows Wuliangye's 26th Annual Convention: Achieving Shared Growth through Discussion and Collaboration held in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

During the event, the company's performance in 2022 was briefed. Data showed that in the first three quarters of this year, Wuliangye chalked up 55.78 billion yuan (about 7.99 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue, up 12.19 percent year on year, garnering net profit of 19.99 billion yuan, up 15.36 percent year on year.

According to the company, Wuliangye has maintained double-digit growth in its brand value for five consecutive years to the current 364.62 billion yuan, which makes it the only brand awarded "the best performance brand in the year of 2022" in the Chinese baijiu industry.

Guests attending the events all thought highly of the brand's achievements and hoped it make more contributions to the high-quality development of the industry.

A series of awards were also unveiled during the event to show gratitude to Wuliangye's brand operators and strategic partners.

Zeng Congqin, Chairman of the Board of Wuliangye, said that the company will continue to build itself into a world-class liquor producer advanced in products, brand, innovation and governance, to contribute to the country's modernization and people's pursuit for better life.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331771.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972014/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-liquor-maker-wuliangye-holds-26th-annual-convention-301706990.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.