

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan expanded its 10-year Japanese government bond yield target band - raising fears of an eventual tightening in policy.



Hawkish comments on interest rates from former Federal Reserve official William Dudley also fueled worries about a worldwide recession.



The benchmark DAX dropped 143 points, or 1.0 percent, to 13,799 after gaining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Klöckner fell about 1 percent. The steel and metal company has agreed to acquire National Material of Mexico for US$340 million on a cash and debt free basis.



Pfeiffer Vacuum, a manufacturer of vacuum pumps, rose over 1 percent after raising its FY sales outlook.



