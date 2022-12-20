First North Denmark: BactiQuant A/S - increase

New shares in BactiQuant A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 21 December 2022. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. Name: BactiQuant -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417730 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: BACTIQ -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 19,006,525 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 574,713 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 19,581,238 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 6.96 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213689 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00