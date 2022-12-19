Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2022 | 22:06
Verona Pharma plc: Verona Pharma to Announce Top-line Data from Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 Trial of Nebulized Ensifentrine for COPD

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) ("Verona Pharma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces it will report top-line Phase 3 data from its ENHANCE-1 trial of nebulized ensifentrine on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Company will host an investment community webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. GMT to discuss these data.

To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and ask to join the Verona Pharma conference call:

  • Link to ENHANCE-1 call
  • +1-866-652-5200 for callers in the United States
  • +1-412-317-6060 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company's website, www.veronapharma.com, and the audio replay will be available for 90 days.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plcUS Tel: +1-833-417-0262
UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and CommunicationsIR@veronapharma.com
  
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Kimberly Minarovich / Carrie McKim 
  
Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries)		Tel: +44 (0)203 882 9621
verona@optimumcomms.com
Mary Clark / Richard Staines / Zoe Bolt 


About the ENHANCE program

The two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies (ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2) evaluated the efficacy and safety of nebulized ensifentrine in subjects with COPD over 24 weeks. The primary endpoint of both studies is improvement in lung function, as measured by average forced expiratory volume in one second ("FEV1") area under the curve ("AUC") 0-12 hours post dose at week 12. Key secondary endpoints comprise measurements of COPD symptoms and health-related quality of life measures. ENHANCE-1 has also evaluated longer-term safety over 48 weeks. Further information about the program can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT04535986 (ENHANCE-1) and NCT04542057 (ENHANCE-2).

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma's product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE ("Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy") for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in ENHANCE-2 demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine significantly reduced the rate of COPD exacerbations in the ENHANCE-2 trial. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler ("DPI") and pressurized metered-dose inhaler ("pMDI"). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.


