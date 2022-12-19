Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A2ACKK ISIN: NL0011585146 Ticker-Symbol: 2FE 
Xetra
19.12.22
17:35 Uhr
204,60 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2022 | 20:12
66 Leser
Ferrari N.V.: Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), December 19, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the "Second Tranche"), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 EXMNYSETotal
TradingNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding fees
Dateexcluding fees excluding fees  excluding fees 
(d/m/y)(€)(€)($)($)(€)*(€)*(€)*
        
12/12/20226,718210.64911,415,140.65----6,718210.64911,415,140.65
13/12/20225,635213.00331,200,273.60----5,635213.00331,200,273.60
14/12/20226,200211.88201,313,668.40----6,200211.88201,313,668.40
15/12/20226,830210.48881,437,638.507,664222.59981,706,004.871,606,256.3514,494210.01073,043,894.85
16/12/20228,100207.60991,681,640.194,183218.8659915,516.06862,149.0312,283207.09842,543,789.22
 33,483210.50577,048,361.3411,847221.28142,621,520.932,468,405.3845,330209.94419,516,766.72
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till December 16, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 16,276,849.07 for No. 77,093 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 5,460,357.19 (Euro 5,166,566.67*) for No. 24,741 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 16, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,929,463 common shares equal to 4.64% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until December 16, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 875,571 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 172,169,095.45.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
