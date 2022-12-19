EDF: Decision of the Paris Commercial Court

Decision of the Paris Commercial Court

19 December 2022: EDF welcomes the decision rendered on December 16, 2022 by the Paris Commercial Court in proceedings brought against it by the non-profit organization Energie en Actions and the employee shareholding fund Actions EDF, which sought the annulment of a resolution taken by EDF's Board of Directors on October 27, 2022.

Under the terms of this resolution, the validity of which was confirmed by the Paris Commercial Court, the Board of Directors issued a positive reasoned opinion on the draft simplified public tender offer filed by the French State.

This offer has now been cleared by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and was opened to the market on November 24, 2022.

The offer is ongoing, being it recalled that:

On December 2, 2022, an action was filed with the Paris Court of Appeal for the annulment of the AMF's clearance decision on the public tender offer, along with a request for a suspension of the execution of such offer;

On December 7, 2022, the AMF extended the public tender offer, pending the order of the First President of the Paris Court of Appeal ruling on the suspension request.

