EDF: Decision of the Paris Commercial Court

Decision of the Paris Commercial Court

19 December 2022: EDF welcomes the decision rendered on December 16, 2022 by the Paris Commercial Court in proceedings brought against it by the non-profit organization Energie en Actions and the employee shareholding fund Actions EDF, which sought the annulment of a resolution taken by EDF's Board of Directors on October 27, 2022.

Under the terms of this resolution, the validity of which was confirmed by the Paris Commercial Court, the Board of Directors issued a positive reasoned opinion on the draft simplified public tender offer filed by the French State.

This offer has now been cleared by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and was opened to the market on November 24, 2022.
The offer is ongoing, being it recalled that:

  • On December 2, 2022, an action was filed with the Paris Court of Appeal for the annulment of the AMF's clearance decision on the public tender offer, along with a request for a suspension of the execution of such offer;
  • On December 7, 2022, the AMF extended the public tender offer, pending the order of the First President of the Paris Court of Appeal ruling on the suspension request.

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF
As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

Attachment

  • PR_EDF Decision of the Paris commercial court

