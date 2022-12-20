Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Tradegate
19.12.22
16:45 Uhr
1,235 Euro
-0,003
-0,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2391,26112:22
1,2381,26012:22
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2022 | 11:02
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872


Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC


UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

VanEck Natural Resources ETF

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF

VanEck Africa ETF

VanEck Egypt ETF

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Dec-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer


Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.620000.0000009.620001,156,450,880


Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10.014000

0.000000

10.014000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872

111244970

9.62000
Sub Total 8.A

111244970

9.62000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument
Expiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking


% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold


% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold


Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold


Van Eck Associates Corporation


VanEck Africa ETF


0.039000


0.039000%


Van Eck Associates Corporation


VanEck Egypt ETF


0.068000


0.068000%


Van Eck Associates Corporation


VanEck Gold Miners ETF


5.18000


5.18000%


Van Eck Associates Corporation


VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF


3.461000


3.461000%


Van Eck Associates Corporation


VanEck Natural Resources ETF


0.003000
0.003000%


Van Eck Associates Corporation


VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF


0.030000
0.030000%


Van Eck Associates Corporation


VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF


0.32000


0.32000%


Van Eck Associates Corporation


VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF


0.38000
0.38000%


Van Eck Associates Corporation


VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)


0.139000


0.139000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held

111,244,970 shares and 9.62% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Open

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19-Dec-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Tampa, FL, USA

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732522/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Holdings

CENTAMIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.