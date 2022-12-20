Multicorp International, Inc.: Multicorp International, Inc Secures Agreement With Medical Glove Manufacturer

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / MultiCorp International, Inc, (OTC PINK:MCIC - News) has secured an agreement with a global glove manufacturer that will allow MCIC to offer medical-grade gloves to the healthcare community.

The company released the following statement, "MultiCorp International, Inc, through the efforts of Mr. Ben Friedman, President and Acting CEO, has entered into an agreement with a glove manufacturer to buy and distribute gloves at preferential pricing to healthcare companies here in the U.S. as well as other countries seeking a cost-effective way to lower their costs on disposable nitrile gloves." The company further stated, "We have MCIC branded gloves, 100 gloves per box, 100% Nitrile gloves at excellent prices, and we are also offering Cranberry® (*) branded gloves at preferential prices. Artificial Intelligence-based supply chain and logistics technology is helping MCIC to stay competitive by not passing holding costs, otherwise incurred by MCIC, to customers. Technology has allowed the company to be super competitive when it comes to our bidding on national and local healthcare companies as well as individual hospitals and skilled care facilities."

About MultiCorp International, Inc.

MultiCorp International, Inc is a company that operates its core business in the medical field but also will capitalize in various sectors of business that are proven to have the potential to grow revenues and profits for the company. The company looks to expand through acquisitions of solid business models and management that have the potential to grow exponentially. The company will have additional subsidiaries that will eventually grow into being their own public entity, be sold, or continue to operate within MultiCorp. For further information please contact them at info@multicorpinternationalinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets.

