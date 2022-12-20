EQS-News: Empower Clinics Inc.

Empower Clinics partners with European medical device company to help fuel growth in North America



20.12.2022 / 12:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Contact Details Proactive Canada Proactive Canada +1 604-688-8158 na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com Company Website https://www.proactiveinvestors.ca/

News Source: News Direct



20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

