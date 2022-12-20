Chinese module manufacturer DAS Solar has launched an all-black bifacial glass-glass module series with an output of 410 W to 430 W. The new series features efficiencies of up to 22% and a temperature coefficient of -0.3% per degree Celsius. The company is offering a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year power warranty for 87.4% of the initial yield.China's DAS Solar has presented an all-black n-type bifacial solar panel with 54 M10 PV cells and a double-glass design for residential rooftop applications. It is certified according to IEC61215 and IEC61730 standards. The series branded Black-Thru ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...