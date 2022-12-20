DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8U LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 399.4295
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52579
CODE: CW8U LN
ISIN: LU1681043672
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U LN Sequence No.: 210035 EQS News ID: 1517833 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517833&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2022 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)