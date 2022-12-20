Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to release results of heat transfer demonstrations of Aluminium coated with THERMAL-XR® (TXR) powered by GMG Graphene, compared to uncoated bare Aluminium.



The University of Queensland Materials Performance consultancy ("UQMP") verified that GMG's THERMAL-XR® when applied to aluminium reduces the surface temperature by approximately 15% in temperatures between 70 0 C and 90 0 C.

GMG's experiment results are shown below. The same 10mm thick aluminium plate was divided into two parts, GMG's THERMAL-XR® was applied to the top side of one half of the plate, while the other remained uncoated. The same heat source was applied to the underside of both adjacent plates simultaneously. Temperature measurements were then taken from the top and bottom sides of both plates as the heat source was cycled up and down.



Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol stated "This is a powerful demonstration of GMG's THERMAL-XR®'s ability to increase the transfer of heat. The graphene-enhanced heat transfer properties of THERMAL-XR® are apparently outweighing the traditional insulating effect of coatings. GMG believes the ability to increase heat transfer with a simple application of the technically advanced GMG THERMAL-XR® can make a significant contribution to improved performance and efficiency while reducing energy demand in a wide range of applications."

When the THERMAL-XR® coating was applied to the top side of the 10mm aluminium plate, more heat transfer was observed away from the common heat source (compared to the panel that had no coating). Furthermore, the non-coated underside of the coated panel - being the side directly exposed to the heat source - remained approximately 15% cooler than the heat-exposed side of the uncoated panel, within the temperature range of 70° C to 90° C.





GMG's product demonstration shows THERMAL-XR® coating increases heat transfer when applied to aluminium.



THERMAL-XR® powered by the GMG Graphene coating system is a unique method of improving the conductivity of heat exchange surfaces, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction when applied to air conditioning condenser coils or other industrial processes needing heat transfer.

The performance of existing air conditioners can also be increased with THERMAL-XR® process fluids (PREP and ACTIVATE) which clean and remove corrosion on the coil before applying the THERMAL-XR® RESTORE.







Relevance to Heat Exchangers (in Air Conditioners and Industrial Applications)



GMG is undertaking further assessments on other metals used in heat transfer applications and at various temperature settings and will publish market updates from time to time on these.

GMG is a proud member of Stanford University's Thermal and Fluid Sciences Affiliates Program (see 10th May 2022 Announcement) and will continue to work with UQMP on heat transfer data verification.

GMG is working with a number of companies globally to engage distributors and direct sales for the HVAC-R maintenance market. Furthermore, GMG is engaging with various companies for direct selling of THERMAL-XR® for industrial applications with high energy requirements, and high emissions - including oil and gas production, power generation, liquified natural gas production, mining, and mineral processing.

About The University of Queensland Materials Performance (UQMP)

UQ Materials Performance was founded in 1998 and has since grown to become one of Australia's leading materials engineering consultancies. Our mission statement:

UQ Materials Performance serves the needs of society by applying research methodologies to answer technical questions. UQMP strengthens UQ research by building relationships of trust with industry partners, systematising knowledge gained in short-term projects, generating seed funding, and by direct involvement in structured research. UQMP inspires student learning by generating professional case studies which show their discipline in action.

UQMP has a dedicated team of engineers and industrial chemists with a wide range of experience and specialty skills. Our diverse and cross-disciplinary problem-solving approach also brings fresh perspectives to projects. Our team works closely together with our clients to clearly understand, define and tackle problems in a systematic yet direct manner. Our access to the world-class facilities of The University of Queensland puts us at the forefront of analytical science and engineering.

UQ Materials Performance operates out of The University of Queensland Advanced Engineering Building. We share the building with the Centre for Advanced Materials Processing and Manufacturing (AMPAM) and the School of Civil Engineering allowing close collaboration on consulting and research projects.

About GMG

GMG is a disruptive Australian-based clean-tech company listed on the TSXV (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing additional opportunities for GMG Graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance of lubricant oil and performance enhanced HVAC-R coating system.

