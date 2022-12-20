DJ Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (EPRE LN) Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2022 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 275.314

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 122565

CODE: EPRE LN

ISIN: LU1681039480

