Dienstag, 20.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 Ticker-Symbol: ANI 
Tradegate
20.12.22
11:49 Uhr
51,90 Euro
-0,25
-0,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
Dow Jones News
20.12.2022 | 14:13
71 Leser
Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (EPRE LN) Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2022 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 275.314

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 122565

CODE: EPRE LN

ISIN: LU1681039480

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681039480 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EPRE LN 
Sequence No.:  210074 
EQS News ID:  1517933 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517933&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2022 07:41 ET (12:41 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
