Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 19 December 2022 was 382.80p (ex income) 385.05p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

20 December 2022